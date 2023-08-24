To KCR, politics is for personal gain: Revanth

August 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao only believed in politics for personal gain and the induction of Patnam Mahender Reddy into the Cabinet after denying him an appointment for over four years was an indication of how frustrated the CM was with rising graph of the Congress.

Mr. Reddy, who toured Kodangal, Tandur, Vikarabad, Parigi and Chevella constituencies, said Mr. Mahender Reddy was given Cabinet berth as soon as the news emerged of his plans to join the Congress. Now Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy and Mr. Mahender Reddy, who did not see eye to eye, had come together.

He lashed out at the BRS government for ignoring Kodangal. Where was the Krishna water that was promised, he asked and said Kodangal would not get water without completing the construction of Lakshmi Devi Palli Reservoir.

The TPCC chief said the Congress policy was very clear and it was to provide free medical care up to ₹5 lakh through Rajiv Arogyasri, ₹4,000 pension on the first day of every month, ₹5 lakh for house construction and cooking gas cylinder for ₹500.

‘Mudirajs neglected’

Mr. Revanth Reddy said when BC Minister Eatala Rajender resigned no other BC was inducted. Out of 115 seats in the State, not a single ticket was given to the Mudiraj community and it looked like KCR wanted to take revenge on the community. What was the logic behind just three BC Ministers for 50% population and four Ministers from KCR’s community that had just 0.5% population, he asked.

He said not a single Madiga was inducted into the Cabinet and KCR had failed to take an all-party delegation, as promised, to New Delhi for SC categorisation in the last nine years. Why vote for him, he asked people and told them that social justice would be achieved only when Congress was voted back to power.

He described PM Modi, KCR and Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi as feathers of the same bird and said when car went to Delhi it became lotus. Voting for BRS and MIM was nothing but voting for Mr. Modi.

Mr. Revanth Reddy inspected the arrangements for Praja Garjana Sabha to be held in Chevella on August 26. The party would reveal its SC and ST declarations at the meeting.