TMREIS schools, colleges celebrate birthday

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), which is a brainchild of Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao, celebrated his birthday with each of its 204 schools being permitted to spend up to ₹10,000 each on the event.

Directions were issued in this regard on Wednesday. A senior TMREIS official confirmed the development to The Hindu on Thursday.

When The Hindu contacted B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS, he said, “This is not the first time this has been done. The CM established TMREIS. We celebrate the birth anniversaries of other important persons as well.”

The order encourages staff to engage students, parents, and public representatives, among others, to discuss the role of Mr Rao in the formation of Telangana. Also on the agenda is a discussion on the role of the CM in setting up TMRIES and its achievements.

The agenda also encourages discussions on welfare projects such as Mission Bhageeratha, Palle Pragathi, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and the importance of education for the development of minorities.

Skits, plantations, awards, games and recreation, and a special lunch too were part of the agenda.

Principals of schools were given permission to “incur an expenditure up to ₹10,000” from available funds to celebrate the programme and to submit the bills to TMREIS’ head office.

The directions made it clear that no cleaning of cut-outs of Mr. Rao with milk and garlanding of portraits should be done.