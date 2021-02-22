Telangana

TJS Kodandaram files his MLC nomination

Founder of Telangana Jana Samithi M. Kodandaram filed his nomination for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency with Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant J. Patil on Monday.

Accompanied by party’s vice president Syed Badruddin, New Democracy leader Potu Ranga Rao and others, he submitted his nomination.

Earlier, Mr. Kodandaram was received in a grand rally organised by party cadre, activists of New Democracy, Mala Mahanadu, PDSU and other youth groups.

The leaders met in a party meeting later at a private function hall in the town.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 8:19:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tjs-kodandaram-files-his-mlc-nomination/article33905728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY