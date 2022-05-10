Three of a family killed in accident near Nizamabad

Three persons of a family, including its minor daughter, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Kammarpally police limits of Nizamabad district late on Monday night.

Jadi Kishtaiah, 36, head of the family, who was riding the motorcycle was killed instantly. His wife Rajitha, 33, died while undergoing treatment, and 12-year-old Raghavi breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital in Morthad.

According to information by police, four of the family members had started from their residence at Indiramma colony in Kammarpally on their motorcycle around 10.30 p.m. and were headed to Armur.

Just when they reached the outskirts of Kammarpally, near a fuel filling station, their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle, and three of the victims suffered severe head injuries. Their eight-year-old daughter Charanya, who sustained limb injuries, was admitted to a hospital and was stable.

Police are yet to identify the vehicle. A case was registered.