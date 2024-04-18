GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three new archaeological sites discovered

April 18, 2024 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - MULUGU / BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
A rock-art site discovered by a team of archaeologists at Damaratogu village in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana.

A rock-art site discovered by a team of archaeologists at Damaratogu village in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A team of archaeologists claimed to have discovered a unique Iron Age megalithic site at Ooragutta near Bandala village in SS Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, Telangana.

The site was discovered by a team comprising K.P. Rao, history professor of the University of Hyderabad, and Ch Praveen Raju, research scholar from Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, in the forested area of the tribal-dominated district.

A view of the new archaeological site discovered by a team of archaeologists near Bandala village in Telangana’s Mulugu district. 

A view of the new archaeological site discovered by a team of archaeologists near Bandala village in Telangana’s Mulugu district.  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Though the exact number of monuments could not be counted in the dense forest and slopes of the hill, there appears to be more than 200 megalithic monuments, says Prof. Rao, an active field archaeologist, who teaches ancient history, field archaeology, and pre and proto historic culture related subjects.

“It is interesting to note that this site has new types of monuments, which have not come to light so far anywhere in other regions of India. Usually in this region, we find a type of megalithic monument known as ‘Dolmenoid Cists’. Most of the monuments in this region have squarish or rectangular shapes,” he said.

Contrary to this, the site discovered at this place (Ooragutta) has unique features. The side slabs are arranged with slabs following the shape of the cap-stone. Hence, each ‘dolmenoid cist’ has a unique shape as dictated by the cap-stone. These monuments can be dated around 1,000 BCE, he added.

Prof. Rao also said, “In Europe, such monuments are known as Passage Chambers. It is likely that this type of monuments have given rise to the more evolved type of squarish and rectangular monuments.”

The team also discovered two new rock art sites at Damaratogu in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The first site, known as ‘Devarlabanda Mula’, has only depictions of animals and no humans. Since no weapons or domestic animals are shown, it is believed that the paintings may go back to the mesolithic age, anywhere between 8000 – 3000 BCE.

Related Topics

Telangana / archaeology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.