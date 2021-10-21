Three members of job fraud gang held in Telangana

They have allegedly duped several persons to the tune of ₹1.60 crore

Three members of an organised job fraud gang, who allegedly duped several persons to the tune of ₹1.60 crore, were arrested by the Mancherial police of Ramagundam Commissionerate.

The accused are Maragoni Srinivas Goud, 42, a realtor from Nagole, who is a native of Nagepalli in Peddapalli district, Nakka Raja Gnanasagar, 57 from Vijayawada and Gusukonda Ravikanth Sharma, 44 from Saroornagar, Hyderabad.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, Akhil Mahajan said that the kingpin of the gang, Goud, was an auto driver in his village and Hyderabad in search of livelihood eleven years ago. There he got acquainted with Sharma when he went to Usmaniya Hospital, to help the Singareni employees in getting treatment. “The duo hatched a plan to cheat the Singareni employees on the pretext of the medical unit since there are norms in Singareni company that, if any employee was medically unfit, their dependents would get jobs, and as such they can lure and cheat them easily and also other innocent persons in the name of providing jobs,” Mr. Mahajan said.

Further, Goud explained their plan to Gnanasagar, and accordingly the latter agreed and the trio started cheating the Singareni employees of C.C.C. Naspur, Mancherial and Mandamarri areas by saying deceitful words such as medically unfit and took money from them, he said.

“They duped over 25 persons for more than ₹1.60 crore. Their victims are in Kothagudem, Warangal, Hyderabad, Munuguru, Bhupalpally, and Peddapalli,” the officer said, adding that Goud also cheated several people in the guise of providing jobs at software companies, private finance, real estate, sand business, and trading company frauds.

Mr. Mahajan said that it was a very big racket and requested the victims of Goud and his gang to approach the police and lodge complaints.

“He also has links with local politicians,” the officer added.