Three Kondapochamma villages to get vacated within a week

With the deadline fast approaching, officials are making arrangements to get the villages that would get submerged under the Kondapochamma Reservoir. Three villages and one tanda – Bahilampur, Mamidyala, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally Tanda- would get submerged under the reservior.

The oustees of were provided new houses at Tunki Bollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony in Mulugu mandal.

Settled in

About 120 oustee families of Thanedarpally Tanda and Thenadarpally have already shifted to the new houses in the R&R Colony. In fact, many are modifying their houses according to their taste and needs. Further, Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer D Vijayender Reddy has recently inaugurated the primary school in the colony. Facilities like angawadi centres, a vegetable market, shopping complex have been completed and shops would be allotted on a lottery basis.

Three tahasildars - T. Vani, P. Srinivas Reddy and P. Yadagiri Reddy - were entrusted with the responsibility with getting the three villages vacated as most of the tanda people had already moved out and started living in the colony.

Work in full swing

The authorities needed to build as many as 1,135 houses in the R&R colony for the oustees. “Out of them 85 were completed, and handed over. Another 150 will be ready in a week. It is expected that the remaining will be ready by the 15th of next month,” said Mr. Vijayender Reddy.

The construction of reservoir works too are also almost complete and irrigation officials have to complete the bund work at Gauraram after which it would take the complete shape of a reservoir.

With all amenities

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy along with Mr. Vijayender Reddy and others held a meeting on Friday and reviewed the progress. Each village was constructed with a shopping complex. Government offices would also start functioning from the R&R colony from February 17.

“We have been completing the construction of houses for the oustees and they are of quality as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. We request the oustees to shift to the new colony by 17 of this month,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.