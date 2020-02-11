Telangana

Three killed in auto-truck collision near Hanamkonda

more-in

Four others, including the auto driver sustain injuries

Three persons, including a B.Tech student died when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling to Hanamkonda from Bavupet was hit by a truck coming in the opposite direction near Hasanparthy Tank on Warangal-Karimnagar Highway on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Kalkotla Sravani (21), daughter of Yellaiah, of Wardhnnapet, Marri Srikanth (25) of Bavupet and Yerra Shanthamma (47) of Yellapur village of Hasanparthy mandal in the district. Four others including driver sustained injuries in the accident. The injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal. Hasanparthy police have registered a case and are investigating.

City police commissioner V. Ravinder and other police officials visited the accident spot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
crime
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 6:39:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-killed-in-auto-truck-collision-near-hanamkonda-in-telangana/article30793038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY