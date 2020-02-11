Three killed in auto-truck collision near Hanamkonda

Three persons, including a B.Tech student died when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling to Hanamkonda from Bavupet was hit by a truck coming in the opposite direction near Hasanparthy Tank on Warangal-Karimnagar Highway on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Kalkotla Sravani (21), daughter of Yellaiah, of Wardhnnapet, Marri Srikanth (25) of Bavupet and Yerra Shanthamma (47) of Yellapur village of Hasanparthy mandal in the district. Four others including driver sustained injuries in the accident. The injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal. Hasanparthy police have registered a case and are investigating.
City police commissioner V. Ravinder and other police officials visited the accident spot.
