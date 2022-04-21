Three killed as speeding car hits bike

Couple and their 7-year-old daughter are the victims

A couple and their seven-year-old daughter were killed and their other two daughters suffered injuries after a speeding car hit the bike they were travelling on at Kodad town in Suryapet district on Thursday evening. The victims, Srinivas (39), his wife Nagamani (35), and their three daughters from Kandi Tanda were going towards Sitaramapuram when the car hit them on the flyover in the town around 7 p.m. “The impact of the accident was such that the three victims flung in the air and fell down on the road below the flyover and died on the spot,” District Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad said. Other two were shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for immediate medical assistance.