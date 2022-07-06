Three-fold strategy to check seasonal diseases

As monsoons have set in, a meeting was held to work out strategies to avoid prevalence of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) regions in the State.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday held a video conference with Collectors of 11 districts, programme officers and health officials. Apart from taking measures such as checking stagnation of water, distribution of mosquitoes nets, there was focus on creating awareness on maintaining hygiene.

A three-fold strategy was decided, which includes spreading awareness about seasonal diseases, conducting tests, and providing early treatment.

Stating that awareness levels about the seasonal diseases was low among tribal people, he said the diseases might be brushed off as minor fever. Road connectivity to some of the tribal regions could be cut off due to overflowing water streams, bad roads. In such situations, officials were directed to give special attention to pregnant women and people who suffer from diseases. Birth waiting rooms would be put to use. They were also asked to identify places where 108 vehicles cannot go. If a case or two are detected in a region, steps would be taken to contain prevalence of the disease.