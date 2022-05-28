Three electrocuted while pulling chariot

Three persons were electrocuted in Nalgonda district after an iron chariot of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple came in contact with overhead high-tension electric wires.

The victims were identified as Rajaboina Yadiah, 45, and Pogaku Mohaniah, 36, from Kethipally village in Nampally mandal, and Dasari Anjaneyulu, 26, from Mukapally in Gurrampud mandal. One Rajaboina Venkatesh from Kethipally suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby government hospital.

According to police, the victims along with a couple of other villagers were shifting the chariot to its shed after Brahmotsavams (religious celebrations) at the temple which is located on a hillock on the outskirts of Kethipally village.

While some persons were pulling the chariot with the help of ropes, the victims were pushing it. “A few minutes later, the top of the iron chariot came in contact with 11KV live wires and four persons were electrocuted. Three died on the spot, and another person suffered injuries,” police said.