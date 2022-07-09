Three dead, 6 injured after heavy vehicle crashes into other vehicles

Three persons were killed and six others were seriously injured after a lorry carrying steel crashed into oncoming traffic on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada highway near Dharmojigudem under Choutuppal Police Station limits on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the lorry lost control, hit a divider and crashed into at least three vehicles moving from the opposite direction while moving from Hyderabad to Vijaywada. While two persons died on the spot, one man died in hospital and six others sustained grievous injuries. The local police and National Highway Authority of India officials swung into action and began to help those who sustained injuries. The accident resulted in traffic jam over 4 kms.