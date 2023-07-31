HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three additional judges sworn in

July 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three new Additional Judges, appointed recently to Telangana High Court, were sworn in on Monday. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the additional judges Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, Anil Kumar Jukanti and Sujana Kalasikam at the HC.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification three days ago announcing their appointment as judges by President for a period of two years. Judges of the HC, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, senior counsel and members of the HC Bar Association were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.