‘Thrashed’ by teacher, boy suffers head injury

A class 3 student of a State-run school was grievously injured after he was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by a teacher on the campus on Saturday.

The injured boy, identified as Gogula Sandesh, 8, sustained serious injuries on his head in the alleged attack by mathematics teacher Mallineni Gandhi in the classroom of the government high school at Budidagadda in the coal town, sources said.

Beaten and pushed

The teacher allegedly thrashed Sandesh and pushed him to the ground in a fit of rage while trying to quieten a noisy class.

The boy suffered a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the staff, sources added.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem one-town police registered a case and are investigating.

The incident triggered outrage in the coal town with various student unions and relatives of the injured demanding harsh punishment for the errant teacher.

Action demanded

In a statement, Balala Hakkula Sangham honorary president Achyuta Rao demanded that the school authorities take deterrent action against the teacher responsible for the attack on the kid.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act must be booked against the teacher, he further demanded.