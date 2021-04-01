This March was no different

Cases started to spread in TS in March 2020; March this year sees second surge

The month of March is noteworthy both in 2020 and 2021 in terms of COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was in March that cases started to spread in Telangana. And this year, a second massive surge started in March.

The number of coronavirus cases increased every month till October last year, and thereafter, it started to decline.

The downward trajectory was recorded till March 8 of this year. Senior officials in the State Health department and people alike were relieved with the decline. However, the second wave of the pandemic began from March 9. The highest number of cases so far, this year, was recorded on the last day of March (887 people tested positive for the virus).

The total cases detected in a month, this year, too, were high in March. While 7,772 people were detected with the virus in January, 4,336 were found positive in February, and 9,853 tested positive in March.