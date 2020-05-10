Thirty plus COVID 19 cases one more day

Telangana reported 30 plus coronavirus positive cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the State so far to 1,196.

The State saw number of coronavirus positive patients in single digits for some days till Saturday when suddenly their figure went up to 31 with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits alone contributing 30 of them. Again on Sunday, the tally went up to 33 with GHMC’s share being 26. There were no deaths reported on Sunday while there was one fatality on Saturday.

Significantly, among the cases reported on Sunday were seven migrant workers who included four from Yadadri which was declared a green zone as not a single person had tested positive in the district so far. Three other migrant workers also tested positive in Mancherial district which was also not reporting any such cases for the past two weeks.

The active positive cases in the State were 415 while 751 others were cured/discharged till date. As many as 30 persons died, according to the bulletin issued by the State government.

All the seven migrant workers who tested positive on Sunday had returned from Mumbai. Three of them hailed from Pallerla village in Atmakur (M) mandal and one from Jangaon village of Sansthan Narayanpur village in Yadadri district. They were among 10 migrant workers from the two villages to arrive from Mumbai on May 5 and shifted to Bibinagar campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences for quarantine.

At Rapelli village in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district, three persons of a family tested positive on Sunday and they had also returned from Mumbai on May 5. After home quarantine initially, police shifted them for isolation at Bellampally as they developed symptoms of the virus. Their samples were collected which revealed three of them had contracted the virus. They were referred to Gandhi Hospital here.

Mancherial like Yadadri was free of the dreaded virus after a woman who died at Mutharaopalli village in Chennur mandal was found positive post-mortem two weeks ago. All her primary contacts tested negative upon examination. Panic mounted among the villagers after the latest cases.