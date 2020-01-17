Think twice before casting vote: Harish Rao

Even as the Congress was yet to intensify canvassing for municipal elections, the TRS, led by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, was progressing at a fair pace.

Mr. Harish Rao has been driving home the point that the expected development in the State was not possible without TRS not being in power in local bodies as well.

On Friday, he participated in campaigns at Narsapur and Ramayampet municipalities and addressed election meetings. He said that people should think twice before casting their vote stating that they should keep in mind which party would address their problems.

“People are our high command while for the other parties, the high command is in New Delhi. Do not vote for those who will not get their deposits. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised to create a separate Telangana and that was realised. Similarly, he has promised to hike pension and the increased pension amount is being distributed. We always keep our promises. Please bless us,” he urged voters.

He also promised to extend the double bedroom housing scheme to all those eligible in municipal limits.