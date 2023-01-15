The last Nizam passes away in Turkey, to be laid to rest in Hyderabad

January 15, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey late night on January 14 , according to reports reaching here. He was 89 and was ailing for some time. Born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durrushehvar in 1933, he moved to Turkey after spending part of this life in the Australian outback.

“We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10.30 p., (IST),” a statement issued by his office read. He will be laid to rest in the Asaf Jahi family tombs, as per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland. On arrival, the body will be taken to Chowmahalla Palace and after rituals laid to rest.

It was at the Chowmahalla Palace that he was inaugurated as the Eight Nizam of Hyderabad on April 6, 1967 after being nominated heir by Nizam Osman Ali Khan bypassing his own sons.

The death of Mukarram Jah marks the end of an era and snaps a link with a ruling dynasty from 1724 when Nizam ul Mulk gained control of the kingdom.