Telangana | Last day to pay your traffic challans on discounts is today 

Nearly Rs. 70 crore in penalty payments was collected as of Tuesday

January 10, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Screenshot of the Telangana Police’s integrated e-challan system website.

Screenshot of the Telangana Police’s integrated e-challan system website. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The last day to pay traffic challans with a discount of up to of 90% for various classes of vehicles in Telangana is today, January 10.

The State government earlier on December 22 announced the discounts for unpaid challans, a promise it listed in its manifesto. The one-time discount offer was made available from December 26, 2023 to January 10, 2024. Reportedly, there have been over 3 crore pending traffic challans at the time of announcing the offer. As of Tuesday, the police said that it has collected nearly Rs. 70 crore in penalty payments.

As per the order issued by the State government, the percentage of discounts varied depending on the category of the vehicle.

Owners of two and three-wheeler vehicles need to pay only 20% of the total challan amount. A 60% discount was applicable to light-motor vehicles, including cars and four-wheelers, and heavy-motor vehicles including trucks. The maximum 90% discount was for push carts and TSRTC buses.

The discounts as per the orders are
80% waiver on two-wheelers and three-wheelers
Only 20% of a challan has to be paid
60% waiver on light-motor vehicles, including cars and four-wheelers, and heavy-motor vehicles including trucks
Only 40% has to be paid
90% waiver on push carts and TSRTC buses
Only 10% of the challan has to be paid
