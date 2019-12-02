Tension in villages as PLGA anniversary celebrations begin

Tension grips the Agency villages abutting the Chhattisgarh border in Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts as the CPI (Maoist) party began celebrating the Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) 19th anniversary.

The Maoist have distributed pamphlets in several villages asking people to observe the week-long celebrations and called upon youth to join the Maoist party to defeat the feudal forces in society.

The naxals are observing the PLGA anniversary from December 2 to 8 and have called on people to take part in large numbers. They have released posters in several villages causing concern to the police.

The Maoists formed PLGA in 2000 after the encounter of its top leaders Nalla Adi Reddy, Santosh Reddy and Seelam Naresh at Koyyur village in Malhar mandal now in Bhupalpally district on December 2 in 1999. They decided to counter the police by forming a peoples guerilla army since then.

The Maoists successfully conducted the celebrations during those days but after increased police presence the celebrations have declined.

Now once again, the Naxals are planning to prove their presence and have been distributing pamphlets through their sympathizers in Agency mandals such as Wajedu, Venkatapuram, Eturunagaram in Mulugu and other villages in Bhupalpally district.

Recently, the Maoist leaders released two letters — one in the name of PLGA Wajedu–Venkatapuram area committee secretary Sudhakar and another by Mulugu committee secretary Venkatesh — warning the ruling party leaders against illegal encroachment of government land. They threatened Mulugu district Zilla Parishad chairman K Jagadish and others of dire consequences.

Meanwhile, the police stepped up their vigil and intensified their combing operations across the river Godavari abutting the Chhattisgarh border.

The police have been conducting vehicle checking operations at Mullakkatta bridge at Eturunagaram, Kaleswaram- Sironcha bridge, Eturunagaram, Wajedu, Venkatapuram main thoroughfares.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police officer said they were on high alert in view of PLGA anniversary celebrations and would not allow the naxals gain any ground in the Telangana districts. “We have our own strategies and we will act accordingly,” he said refusing to elaborate further.