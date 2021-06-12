Some unidentified persons broke open the doors of Durga Matha temple at Rampur in Kulcharam mandal on Thursday night. According to sources, the robbers broke the temple lock and ran away with the crown of the goddess and ₹20,000 in the hundi. They also broke locks of six houses and ran away with booty. Kulcharam police registered a case.
Temple burgled in Medak
MEDAK,
June 12, 2021 06:23 IST
