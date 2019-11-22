Telangana’s Vemulawada MLA gets relief

Justice Challa Kodandaram of Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim order suspending the Centre’s order depriving citizenship of Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party.

The judge directed Assistant Solicitor General N. Rajeshwar Rao to file a counter in the matter within four weeks. The Centre on Thursday issued order annulling the MLA’s citizenship accusing him of concealing information and presenting wrong details about his stay in India preceding his citizenship application.

Mr. Ramesh’s counsel told the court that the MLA had no alternative except approaching the court as there was no option for appeal or revision of the Centre’s order. The counsel for unofficial respondent Adi Srinivas, who complained to the Centre against Mr. Ramesh, said the law makers cannot be law breakers and opposed giving any relief to him on the matter.

The petition will be heard again on December 16.