  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

Telangana’s revenue receipts nearing half way mark by October-end

Tax revenue crosses 53%, reaching ₹70.1K crore

November 30, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev

The State’s total revenue receipts are inching close to half way mark during the current financial year reaching ₹84,515 crore at the end of October. This is 43.78% of the total ₹1.93 lakh crore projected for the entire fiscal.

Tax revenue at the end of October reached ₹70,126 crore, 55.39₹ of the ₹ 1.26 lakh crore projected for the entire year. Grants-in-Aid and contributions, primarily receipts from the Central Government, remained sluggish at ₹5,592 crore, just 13.64% of the ₹41,001 crore projected for the entire year.

Revenue from Goods and Services Tax continued to be buoyant at ₹ 23,493 crore, 55.39% of ₹42,189 crore projected for the year and the Stamps and Registrations yielded ₹8,238 crore till October-end thanks to the bullish real estate market. Revenue through sales tax was impressive at ₹17,329 crore, 52.51% of the projected ₹33,000 crore while collection through the State Excise duties remained higher at ₹10,320 crore, achieving 58.98% of the targetted ₹17,500 crore for the year.

The State received ₹ 5,911 crore as its share of union taxes at the end of October, according to the provisional data submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. This was 47.64% of the ₹12,407 crore projected for the year in the budget estimates. Revenue through other taxes and duties was impressive at ₹4,832 crore achieving 81.87% of the ₹ 5,902 crore projected for the entire fiscal. Non-tax revenue during the month had been lower at ₹396 crore reaching ₹8,796 crore against ₹ 8,400 crore reported at the end of the first half of the fiscal.

On the expenditure front, salaries/wages constituted ₹21,499 crore, 62% of the ₹33,942 crore projected for the year while debt servicing was another major head with interest payment accounting for ₹ 11,734 crore, 62.05 per cent of ₹18,911 crore projected for the fiscal.

The State’s fiscal deficit at the end of October was ₹20,057 crore while it has reported a revenue surplus of ₹463 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.