Telangana working on EV policies: Jayesh Ranjan

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to government, Department of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, said that Telangana is one of the first 10 States in India working on policies for cent percent adoption of electric vehicles (EV) for public transport

“This will motivate individuals to go for EVs, which will help in reducing pollution. The introduction of a product like this can be a breakthrough,” he said while addressing an international workshop at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITH) here on Saturday.

IITH, in collaboration with ItsEV Inc hosted an international workshop on ‘Dawn of a new era for Indian automotive industry.’ India at present imports lithium ion from China, South Korea, Japan or Europe, which are made into battery packs and marketed. Even though a billion people use lithium ion batteries, there is not even a single indigenous manufacturing company producing Li-ion batteries. The government of India plans to convert 30 percent of all vehicles on the road into electric ones by 2030.

Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), India Office, shared how JICA, a Japanese government agency, is looking to tap business opportunities in India close to ₹ 2 trillion. He has also spoke about how Japanese institutions are promoting Indian talent though knowledge exchange and providing scholarship for bright candidates.

Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH, said that demonstration of lithium-ion battery operated 3-wheeler electric vehicle (auto) will give wonderful outcome 10 years down the line and will play a significant role in the growth of both the countries — India and Japan.

Kazuo Chiba, president, ItsEV Inc., explained why a product such as this is needed for countries like India where traffic is one of the major problems. “This lithium-ion battery operated EV powered by Solar Power will also reduce huge wiring set-up required for electrically powered EVs.”