Telangana witnessing rising cases of Cancer and TB, data revealed in Rajya Sabha

December 13, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As per the ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme, the estimated number of incidence and mortality of cancer cases is increasing in the country. Telangana is one such State which has seen an increase in numbers.

In a response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that the government of India under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPSDCS) as part of National Health Mission provides technical support to States and Union Territories.

In a countrywide data laid out by the Minister, it was revealed that the cancer cases in Telangana were 47,620 in 2020, 48,775 in 2021 and 49,983 in 2022, which is about more than a 1,000 cases increasing every year. The mortality of cancer cases in Telangana was 26,038 in 2020, 26,681 in 2021 and 27,339 in 2022.

Similarly, the State has also seen a rise in TB cases. The notification of TB cases in Telangana was 60,827 in 2021 which has increased to 62,651 in 2022. As per global TB report 2022 released by World Health Organization, India accounts for 27.83% of estimated global TB cases in 2021.