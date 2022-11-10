Telangana voter strength stands at 2.95 crore after draft special summary revision 2023

Voter strength drops by around 8 lakh as compared to previous year

Voter strength in Telangana stands at 2.95 crore in the draft special summary revision of electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

The number of electors dropped by around eight lakhs as compared to the special summary revision last year when the voter strength was 3.03 crore. Of the total electors, male voters were 1.48 crore and female registered voters were 1.47 crore while the third gender voters comprised 1,654 in the 33 districts of the State.

The State with 119 constituencies and 34,891 polling stations has total number of general voters pegged at 2,95,62,932 voters excluding special categories like others and NRIs. According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, there were 2,737 NRI voters and 15,067 service voters registered with the election authority. Young electors in the age group 18 to 19 stood at 83,207.

He said as compared to final rolls published on January 5 after the special summary revision 2022, 3.45 lakh new voters were added and 11.36 lakh votes were deleted as part of continuous updation of data under the special summary revision 2023, the draft of which was published on Wednesday.

The Chief Electoral Officer said people could submit their applications on claims and objections in prescribed forms for enrolment as voters. People whose names had been deleted from the electoral rolls wrongfully could file appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of People’s Act within the prescribed period of 15 days to the district election officer or submit Form-6 anytime during the summary revision exercise.

He said the district election officers were directed to conduct weekly meetings with political parties and give them the details of the forms received and action taken as per the directions issued by the ECI. Political parties were requested to appoint booth level agents and the booth level officers had been directed to conduct meetings with the booth awareness groups on a weekly basis.