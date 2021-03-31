Telangana touches peak power demand

The 13,688 MW consumed on Wednesday is the highest since formation of the State

Telangana met a power demand of 13,688 MW without any hiccups on Wednesday, which was the highest so far since formation of the State. The previous highest demand was 13,168 MW which was recorded in February last year.

According to power officials, the agriculture sector consumed 5,000 MW of the total consumption. Yet, all other categories of consumers got quality power. They said Telangana was the only State which supplied highest power to agriculture and the power utilities were geared to meet even higher demand if the situation arose.

In areas serviced by Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, officials said the demand went up from 1,700 MW in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits in February last year to 2,760 MW now. The demand is likely to go up to 3,000 MW, which the company is prepared to supply. They said the consumption by agriculture sector went up immensely this year, particularly after the construction of Kaleshwaram project. The demand of ayacut in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar project in Nalgonda district also went up. The three wings of Amazon Data Centre were supplied 30 MW. The industries set up with the aid of TSiPASS consumed a lot of power. The company was prepared to meet the demand from all the IT companies.

In the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited areas, officials said 40 per cent of the total demand of 5,042 MW was from agriculture sector. Since paddy cultivation had gone up due to Kaleshwaram project, a number of rice mills had come up in the zone. Power was also supplied to Mission Bhagiratha scheme of safe drinking water. A constant vigil was maintained by the IT cell of transmission corporation to supply quality power. The engineering officials had taken care to avoid interruptions in supply. The corporation was vigilant to the dangers from malware in supplies. Consultations took place regularly with cyber experts of the Central government.