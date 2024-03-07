Telangana surpasses pulse polio immunisation target, vaccinates 40.77 lakh children in four days

March 07, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana successfully concluded its pulse polio immunisation initiative on Wednesday, surpassing the set target. The State administered polio drops to 40.77 lakh (100.5%) children aged 0 to 5 years, exceeding the target of 40.57 lakh.

The fourth day of the immunisation drive witnessed the administration of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to 47,914 children through the house-to-house campaign. The programme was launched on March 3 by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and on Day One the State administered polio drops to 37.52 lakh children covering 92.52% of the set target. On Day Two, 1.05 lakh children were vaccinated followed by 1.7 lakh on Day Three, and 47,914 on day four.

Throughout the four-day programme, 76,058 children received vaccinations in migrant labour colonies and high-risk areas. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare had deployed 22,445 polio booths, 910 mobile teams, 910 transit teams, and 2,245 route supervisors across all 33 districts of the state to ensure the programme’s success.