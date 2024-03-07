GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana surpasses pulse polio immunisation target, vaccinates 40.77 lakh children in four days

The fourth day of the immunisation drive witnessed the administration of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to 47,914 children through the house-to-house campaign.

March 07, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Telangana successfully concluded its pulse polio immunisation initiative on Wednesday, surpassing the set target. The State administered polio drops to 40.77 lakh (100.5%) children aged 0 to 5 years, exceeding the target of 40.57 lakh.

The fourth day of the immunisation drive witnessed the administration of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to 47,914 children through the house-to-house campaign. The programme was launched on March 3 by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and on Day One the State administered polio drops to 37.52 lakh children covering 92.52% of the set target. On Day Two, 1.05 lakh children were vaccinated followed by 1.7 lakh on Day Three, and 47,914 on day four.

Throughout the four-day programme, 76,058 children received vaccinations in migrant labour colonies and high-risk areas. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare had deployed 22,445 polio booths, 910 mobile teams, 910 transit teams, and 2,245 route supervisors across all 33 districts of the state to ensure the programme’s success.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.