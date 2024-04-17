GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana student’s mortal remains brought back

April 17, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The mortal remains of 25-year-old Mohammed Abdul Arfath, the student from Telangana, who went missing in Cleveland, USA, and was later found dead, were brought back to the Hyderabad.

Arfath was reported as missing on March 7. Originally a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Nacharam, he moved to USA in May 2023 and was studying in Cleveland State University. He later took a transfer to another varsity. His father, Mohammed Saleem, who does centring work at construction sites, had told The Hindu in May that Arfath had expressed his wish to visit his family in Hyderabad. Days after Arfath went incommunicado, the family said that they received a ransom call.

On April 9, the Indian mission in New York confirmed that Arfath had died, even as they gave an assurance of ensuring a thorough investigation into his death. The body was received by Arfath’s family on Monday night. They were were joined by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders. The body was taken to his house in Nacharam.

