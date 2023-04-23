Telangana student found dead in the Philippines 

April 23, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 21-year-old youth hailing from Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Philippines.

According to information reaching here on Sunday, Manikanth Reddy, who was pursuing medicine at Davao Medical School, Phillippines, was found dead near the drainage canal of the college hostel. His parents Guduru Ram Reddy and Radha of Ramalingampally village said they were not informed of the clear cause that led to his death.

Through leaders from the district, the parents have appealed to the State government for help to bring back Manikanth’s mortal remains.