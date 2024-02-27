GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana showcases Genome Valley to BioAsia delegates

February 27, 2024 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A section of BioAsia 2024 delegates pose for a group picture during the tour of Genome Valley on Monday.

A section of BioAsia 2024 delegates pose for a group picture during the tour of Genome Valley on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana showcased the strides made in the life sciences sector with a guided tour for about 200 delegates of BioAsia 2024 on Monday to Genome Valley, the well known organised cluster for life sciences research and development and clean manufacturing in the country near Hyderabad.

Both international delegates and representatives of Indian companies were taken to the Genome Valley, BioAsia 2024 organisers said on the tour organised on day one of the three days event comprising conference, exhibition and presentation of awards. ‘Transforming Life Sciences with Data and AI’ is the theme of BioAsia 2024, which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate on February 27.

Consisting of visits to incubation and multi-tenanted centres, the tour was to provide insights into the various facilities in Genome Valley and open a window to business prospects. The delegates were also shown around facilities of Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Sai Life Sciences. The delegates got glimpses of the advancements made in the life sciences industry in the successful industrial clusters of Telangana and the robust ecosystem developed as per industry requirements, the organisers said in a release.

