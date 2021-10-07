Telangana registers 176 COVID cases

Telangana recorded 176 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,67,334. While 37,857 samples were tested, results of 1,543 were awaited. One more COVID patient died on Thursday.

The new cases include 53 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Karimnagar and Rangareddy, and 11 from Warangal Urban. Narayanpet, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally did not record any case.

From March 2, 2020, to October 7 this year, a total of 2.66 crore samples were tested and 6,67,334 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,365 were active, 6,59,043 recovered, and 3,926 people died.