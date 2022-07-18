Telangana

Telangana records 540 new COVID cases

The State added 540 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday even as a total of 25,585 samples were tested. Reports of 603 tests were awaited.

Of the 540 fresh infections, 263 were from Hyderabad, 50 from Rangareddy and 34 from Medchal-Malkakgiri. With this, the cumulative infection tally has risen to 8,10,318.

So far, over 3.60 crore tests have been conducted across the State.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2022 10:56:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-records-540-new-covid-cases/article65655708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY