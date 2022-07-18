Telangana records 540 new COVID cases

The State added 540 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday even as a total of 25,585 samples were tested. Reports of 603 tests were awaited.

Of the 540 fresh infections, 263 were from Hyderabad, 50 from Rangareddy and 34 from Medchal-Malkakgiri. With this, the cumulative infection tally has risen to 8,10,318.

So far, over 3.60 crore tests have been conducted across the State.