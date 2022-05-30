Telangana records 42 new COVID cases
The State recorded 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 7,93,218. While 11,474 samples were put to test, results of 270 were awaited. So far, over 3.50 crore samples have been examined across the State since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The active caseload stood at 416.
