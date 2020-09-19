Telangana records 2123 more COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 2123 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total to 1,69,169. While 54,459 people underwent tests on September 18, results of 1025 are awaited. With nine more deaths of COVID-19 patients, the toll reached 1025.
The new 2123 cases includes 305 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 185 from Rangareddy, 149 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 135 from Nalgonda, 112 from Karimnagar, 93 from Khammam. From Monday, around 55000 samples were tested in a day.
Of the total 1,69,169 cases, 30,636 are active cases, 1,37,508 have recovered, and 1,025 have died. The recovery rate in the State is 81.28%. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, around 24,070 were in home or institutional isolation.
In the 41 State government hospitals, 3926 oxygen beds and 432 ICU beds were available on Friday. And in the 219 private hospitals, 2891 oxygen beds and 1382 ICU beds were vacant.
