Telangana records 197 new COVID cases

Telangana on Saturday recorded another 197 COVID-19 cases after 29,560 people were examined, pushing up the tally to 2,93,253. The death toll has reached 1,589 with one more patient succumbing.
Results of 590 out of the 29,560 individuals who were examined are awaited.
The new cases include 32 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 13 from Karimnagar, and 12 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No case was reported in Jogulamba-Gadwal and only one case was detected in Narayanpet.
From March 2 last year, 76,62,540 samples have been tested. Of the total positive cases, 3,389 are active while 2,88,275 have recovered.
