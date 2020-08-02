Telangana records 1,891 cases, 10 die of COVID-19

Telangana recorded 66,677 cases as 1,891 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. At least 10 more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 540. The new cases includes 517 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 181 from Rangareddy, 146 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 138 from Warangal Urban, 131 from Nizamabad and 111 from Sangareddy districts.

Of the total 66,677 cases, 18,547 are active cases, 47,590 were discharged and 540 people died. On Saturday, 19,202 samples were put to test. While 1,891 tested positive, results of 1,656 are awaited. Altogether, 4,77,795 samples were tested till date. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate dropped to 13.95%.

The State Health department is updating the beds availability for COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals, in the daily media bulletin. According to it, 3,365 oxygen beds and 981 ICU beds were vacant in 57 government hospitals. In case of 94 private hospitals, a total of 780 oxygen beds and 421 ICU beds were vacant on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender inspected medical services and other facilities provided to COVID-19 patients admitted at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli.