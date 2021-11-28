Telangana

Telangana records 135 COVID cases

Telangana has recorded 135 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 6,75,614. Out of the 22,356 samples put to test, results of 888 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 135 infections include 62 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 11 from Rangareddy, 10 from Khammam. No infections were detected in eleven districts.

From March 2, 2020 to November 28 of this year, a total of 2.85 crore samples were put to test and 6,75,614 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,545 were active cases, 6,68,090 have recovered, and 3,989 people have died.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2021 11:43:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-records-135-covid-cases/article37742828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY