Telangana records 135 COVID cases

Telangana has recorded 135 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 6,75,614. Out of the 22,356 samples put to test, results of 888 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 135 infections include 62 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 11 from Rangareddy, 10 from Khammam. No infections were detected in eleven districts.

From March 2, 2020 to November 28 of this year, a total of 2.85 crore samples were put to test and 6,75,614 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,545 were active cases, 6,68,090 have recovered, and 3,989 people have died.