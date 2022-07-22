Telangana: Rachakonda police busts human trafficking network 

Woman, minor girl hailing from Bangladesh rescued

The Rachakonda police on Friday said they busted a human trafficking network which reportedly had links to Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bangladesh.

Police, as part of the operation, rescued a woman and her 15-year-old sister, hailing from Bangladesh.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, disclosing details to reporters, said on Friday that the duo was smuggled to Hyderabad from Bangladesh through West Bengal, on the promise of providing them jobs.

The duo was allegedly conned by a relative named Brishti Khatun, also a Bangladeshi, who had married an Indian named Satish Rajak from Jharkhand.

Police said that Rajak, the main accused, ran a human trafficking network along with his partner Deepak Chand of Rajasthan, and had smuggled young girls from Bangladesh and other parts of the country into the city.

Rajak also ensured that the trafficked women from Bangladesh were given fake Aadhaar and voter identity cards. Police said they were lured to the city with the promise of jobs at beauty parlours.

Police said the woman had tipped them off after finding out that her minor sister, who was confined in Uppal, was also being coerced to join the flesh trade.

Police arrested six persons, who were identified as Satish Rajak, Brishti Khatun, Deepak Chand, Suresh Balusonavne, Aslam Chand Patel and Arun Ramchandra Jadhav of Maharashtra. Two others, identified as Kumavath Prakash and Priyanka, are yet to be arrested.

All the accused were booked for cheating, kidnap and rape as well as under various provisions of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).