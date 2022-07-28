Telangana puts health officials on high alert to check seasonal diseases

Instructions issued pertaining to emergency services and sanitation

The Telangana government has put the Health Department on high alert to avoid inconvenience to the people due to spread of seasonal diseases in view of the heavy rains witnessed in different parts of the State.

The official machinery in districts including Collectors and district health officers have been instructed to provide emergency services to the people as and when needed. Steps should be initiated to take up sanitation works in urban and rural areas to avoid spread of seasonal diseases, while Ministers have been told to supervise the works in close coordination with the senior officials in respective districts.

Meanwhile, review meetings had been conducted at the district level with focus on food security in residential educational institutions as well status of COVID-19 vaccination.

The officials concerned have been directed to take up special drives in schools, hostels and other institutions. The municipal officials on their part have been told to take up cleaning of drains and checking mosquito menace, in addition to regular sanitation works.

While steps should be taken to avoid waterlogging, officials should focus on ensuring sanitation at water collection points such as taps and borewells. Collectors have been been asked to check quality of rice that was being supplied to welfare hostels and special officers have been been nominated to oversee the operations on a regular basis.