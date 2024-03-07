Telangana power utilities set new record in power supply  

March 07, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Power Distribution Companies have set a new record for highest supply in a day. The two power utilities supplied 298.19 million units of power on Wednesday, the highest since the formation of the State. The previous record held by the power utilities was 297.89 million units supplied on March 14 last year.

The power supply on Wednesday eclipsed the previous record of the two Discoms. According to officials, necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply during February and March when the demand for power would be highest.