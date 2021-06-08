Telangana police killed Madhukar: Maoists

They are covering it up as a COVID-19 death, says CPI (Maoist)

Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Tuesday alleged that Telangana police were carrying out a false campaign that its activist Gaddam Madhukar alias Shobh Rai died of ill health after being arrested in Warangal and admitted to Osmania General Hospital here though actually the police “murdered him”.

In a statement issued by Dandakaranya South Sub-Zonal bureau, the party condemned the alleged “killing of Madhukar by police”. The bureau official representative Samatha said the party appealed to all democratic activists not to believe such propaganda by the police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Madhukar hailed from Kondapally village of Bejjur mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He joined Sirpur squad of Maoists at the age of 16 years in 1999. A year later, the party sent him to work in Dandakaranya. After working with weapons making unit, he was shifted to communication wing of the zone.

The party official representative said that Telangana police themselves declared that Madhukar was caught on June 1 when he was going to a hospital in Warangal due to ill health. They boasted of admitting him in a hospital for better treatment. Five days later, they announced that he died of COVID-19.

The CPI (Maoist) representative charged the police with having subjected Madhukar to torture from June 1 to 6 without extending him any medical treatment. This was second such murder in a fortnight, the statement said alleging that party’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon commander Gangal was killed by the police in similar fashion earlier.

The party also charged that the police were indulging in false campaign that its leaders and activists contracted COVID-19 and were dying due to lack of medical facilities. Police were luring Maoists to surrender showing COVID-19 as a threat and offering better medical treatment, the Maoists alleged.