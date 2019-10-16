Telangana police constable ends life at CM’s farmhouse in Erravalli

A Venkateshwarlu (38), a Head Constable of Telangana State Special Police, shot himself with his service weapon at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district on Wednesday morning.

Sources in the police department said the 2003-batch Head onstable was addicted to alcohol and was admitted to a de-addiction centre in the State capital. It was only on September 29 he reported to duty at Battalion Headquarters and on October 1 was posted as guard in-charge at the south gate of Chief Minister’s farmhouse.

“Around 10.30 a.m., Venkateshwarlu went inside the guards restroom on the outer periphery of the farm house and resorted to the extreme step with his service weapon, a .9 mm sub machine Carbine,” the officer told The Hindu, adding that the officer shot at his temple.

Soon, he was rushed to a government hospital in Gajwel, where doctors declared him brought dead. “We suspect the addiction to alcohol is the reason why he has resorted to the act,” police said.

Venkateshwarlu, a native of Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhongir district, was survived by wife, Shoba, and two children.

“A few days after joining, he continued to consume alcohol and stopped attending the duties. On October 15, the reserve inspector Simhachalam allowed him to join the duty, following a request from the victim’s wife Shoba,” the officer said.

He said that Venkateshwarlu was under suspension between June 16, 2005 and December 12, 2006 for ‘abusing and harassing’ a woman. In his service, the head constable officer receiver 13 Censure and three PPIs.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.