Govt counters BRS claims on women reservation; 47% women recruited in 28,942 posts filled since Congress came to power

March 10, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Countering the BRS party’s claims on denial of fair share to women in recruitments in Telangana due to the changed reservation policy, the government said that it had filled up 28,942 posts since it came to power and of these 13,571 are women candidates.

“This is a staggering 47% of the total vacancies filled up so far and this shows how hollow the claims of the BRS MLC K. Kavitha and others who were shedding crocodile tears on women reservations,” a senior functionary of the government said. “Out of the 28,942 posts filled 15,371 are men and 13,571 are women candidates,” he said justifying the government’s claims.

Giving further details officials said that out of the 14,099 police constable and equivalent posts 2,661 (19%) were women and out of the 6,956 staff nurse posts filled in the Medical and Health Department 6,133 (88%) were women candidates.

Similarly, out of the 7,800 teachers and junior lecturer posts filled in the social welfare institutions, 4,741 (61%) are women. Among the 87 posts filled through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) 36 posts (41%) are women.

Despite the new rules coming into the picture, officials say women candidates continued to get into services as the numbers indicate and much against the claims of the opposition parties.

Officials further claim that GO No. 3 with regard to women’s reservation was issued based on Memo No 7953 issued in 2022 by the previous government as per the directions of the High Court and Supreme Court about roster points. “This is being followed since the previous government.”

Congress party is questioning the sincerity of the BRS MLA K. Kavitha’s protest at the Dharna Chowk on Friday demanding the government to ensure that 33% of seats are reserved for women vertically. “Kavitha should explain her silence when not a single woman was inducted in her father KCR’s cabinet in his first term. We are just following the Court orders,” a senior Congress leader said.

Ms. Kavitha earlier asked the Government to challenge the Supreme Court’s directions on women’s reservations and abolish the roster point system in each category, which she said would deny opportunities for women. Congress now says the figures speak for themselves.

The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy himself joined the chorus when he ridiculed Ms. Kavitha and suggested her to ask her father to attend the Assembly sessions and the government was ready to give the figures and names of all women candidates recruited in the last three months.

He also lashed out at the BRS leaders saying how the unemployed youngsters including women felt cheated in the previous government with Group-I papers leaking apart from paper leakages in other exams.