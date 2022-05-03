Top news developments from Telangana today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today
1. The State Government has rejected the demand made by university teachers to increase the retirement age from 61 to 65 years. A Government order to this effect was issued yesterday.
2. Several youth organisations have given a call for ‘Chalo Khammam’ today in solidarity with the family of BJP activist Sai Ganesh, who died last month. Police have beefed up security in the town.
3. INCOIS to utilise the airborne terrain mapping elevation data from ISRO for predicting sea rise across the coast.
4. Preparations are under way for the two-day visit of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to State on May 6 and 7.
5. BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra in old Mahabubnagar enters its 20 th day.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.