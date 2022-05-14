Top Telangana news developments today
1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting on Hyderabad outskirts to coincide with the culmination of the second leg of padayatra by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
2. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate Buddhavanam, a Buddhist heritage theme park developed by Telangana government at Nagarjunasagar. Mr. Rama Rao will also lay foundations stone for Hyderabad drinking water supply project, construction of intake well and a pumping station at Sunkisala village in Nalgonda district.
