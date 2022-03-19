Telangana logs 67 new COVID cases
The State’s COVID-19 tally went up to 7,90,756 with another 67 cases being recorded on Saturday. While 20,496 samples were put to test, results of 597 were awaited.
The 67 infections included 31 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and 10 from Rangareddy.
So far, 3.39 crore samples have been tested across the State. Of the total cases, 713 were active.
