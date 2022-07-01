Telangana logs 462 new COVID cases

The State recorded 462 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday as 25,518 samples were tested. As many as 516 reports were awaited.

With the new infections, of which Hyderabad reported the highest of 259 cases, the cumulative case tally has reached 8,01,406. Medchal Malkajgiri district with 40 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 35 and Khammam and Sangareddy district with 15 each.

No deaths were recorded, according to the media bulletin. As many as 403 patients recovered, and 4,702 cases were under isolation.