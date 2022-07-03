Telangana logs 457 COVID cases on Sunday
Telangana added 457 new cases to its COVID-19 tally on Sunday as 22,384 samples were put to test. As many as 177 reports were awaited.
The cumulative case total has now reached 8,02,379 with Hyderabad accounting for the maximum number of new infections at 285 followed by 35 in Sangareddy, 27 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 25 in Rangareddy.
The active caseload stood at 4,747 as of Sunday evening. No new deaths were reported.
