Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 25, 2022

December 25, 2022 09:30 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Hyderabad Bureau
Hyderabad international airport to tighten screening of passengers in view of the scare of the new Covid-19 variant.

| Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

1. Telangana government yet to take a decision on free rice scheme announced by Centre till December 2023 because it involves States contribution also by way of part funding.

2. Authorities at Hyderabad international airport have tightened screening of passengers in view of the scare of the new variant of Covid. The airport handles about 15,000 passengers everyday.  

3. Industrial health clinic of State government suffering for lack of funds to deliver its services to sick MSMEs.

4. State government has issued orders for allotment of over 800 acres as compensatory afforestation for forest land acquired for various projects.

